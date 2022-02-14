Obituary: Goff, Carl L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carl L. Goff, 86, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022.

He was born January 4, 1936 in Ritchie County, WV to the late Glen Forest Goff and Theo Lambert Goff. He and his wife, the former Norma Jeanne Taylor started 1st grade together when she was 5 and he was 6 years old. They graduated together in 1954 from Pennsboro High School. They were married almost 67 years. They had three children, Deborah Denise Hardman of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Deena Dawn Powell (Rick) of Shalotte, NC and Daniel Carl Goff (Kellie) of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Leslie Yetter (Bryon), Andrew Powell, Erin Powell and Ryan Powell, Jayson Goff, Zachary Goff, Joseph Goff; eight great grandchildren and one brother, Glen Goff (Bertie) of Parkersburg.

He worked 32 years at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, WV, while living most of those years in Ritchie County maintaining a farm that resembled a well-kept golf course. He was a Little League coach and a good one for several years. The farm was his pride and joy and he raised his cattle as though they were pets. Upon moving to Parkersburg in 1998 he took up woodworking and taught himself how to dovetail the old-fashioned way. He filled their home and gave to family members beautiful furniture using his favorite woods, walnut, cherry and tiger maple. He loved hunting and fishing the mountain streams of West Virginia. His unique sense of humor will be sorely missed.

Family and friends can gather from 11am – 1pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg. Interment will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Harrisville, WV.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Goff family.

