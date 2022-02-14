Advertisement

Obituary: Griffith, Ruby Colleen

Ruby Colleen Griffith Obit
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Colleen Griffith, 94, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Friday, February 11, 2022, at Stonerise Belmont, in Belmont, WV.

She was born August 22, 1927, in Sissonville, WV, a daughter of the late Forrest Walter and Hattie Maude (Burgess) Jones.

Ruby was a volunteer for the Pennsboro EMS and was a Charter member of the Pennsboro Eagles Club. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, personal time with her family, and being with her loyal companions, Elvis, Gigi, Itsy, and Jojo.

She is survived by her loving children, Norma Ridgway of Spring, TX, Linda Freeland (Bruce) of Pennsboro, WV, Kim DuLaney (Bob) of St. Marys, WV, Lisa Hogue (Steve) of Pennsboro, WV, and Teresa Jones (Barry) of Pennsboro, WV; grandchildren, John Ridgway, Cindy Fuchs, Amanda McNally, Devon Hammett, Kristin Venham, Darci Hogue, and Kaitlyn DuLaney; great grandchildren, Hayden Fuchs, Collin Fuchs, Jaden McNally, Garet McNally, Kadessa Stitt, Arianna Hammett, Cooper Schmidt, Sadie Schmidt, Dustin Rogers, and Deliliah Lee; great great grandchild, Skyler Rogers; and brother, William “Bunny” Jones of Reno, OH.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, William Franklin Griffith Jr., grandsons, Glenn Lee Rogers III, Derek Hogue, and Cory Jones; great grand, Caseylyn DuLaney; brothers, Thomas Jones, James Jones, and Johnny Jones; and son in laws, Kenny Freeland, Eddie Jones, and Don Ridgway.

Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow at the Ingram Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will take place 5pm-7pm the night prior at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

