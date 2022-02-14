Advertisement

Obituary: Guice, Michael Eugene

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Micheal Eugene Guice, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1954, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Henry E. and Virginia B. Welch Guice.

Micheal was a 1972 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was retired from Daryl’s Cars for over 37 years. He enjoyed going to car shows and also collected model cars. He was a member by faith of the Lutheran Church of Parkersburg.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia “Patty” Freeland Guice; one son, Casey Michael Guice (Crystal) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Destiny Wilson, Isabella Guice, Avery Guice and Cooper Guice; two sisters, Rebecca Sue Guice of Parkersburg and Mary Elizabeth Bonnell of Harrisville, WV; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Barnes of Ellenboro, Hannah DeMoss (Mark) of Ellenboro, Chad Barnes (Katie) of Marietta, Chris Barnes (Tonya) of Shinston, WV and Bill Freeland (Misty) of Teays Valley, WV; several great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew; and his fur buddy, Raphael.

A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Green St. is honored to serve the Guice family.

