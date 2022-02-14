Obituary: Koon, Rebecca Dell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca Dell Koon, 65, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 11, 1956 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Dale and Ima Buskirk DeQuasie.

Rebecca was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, was a member of the T.O.P.S club and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Baxter (Michael); sister, Christine Sims (Kerry) and children, Dale, Carrie and Timmy; sister, Jeri Roton (Luther); brother, Dale DeQuasie, Jr. (Mary) and children, Crystal, Scott, Karen, Dale and Joe; brother, Edwin DeQuasie (David); brother, George Carpenter and brother, Michael Carpenter (Heather); grandkids, James and Cody Valvo, Shantelle Baxter (Michael), Julia Baxter – Allen (Matt), Keyhleigh Vancamp (Skylar), Nalani Seelbach (Jerry) and Michael Baxter, Jr; six great grandkids, Jaquarius, Alana, Amari, Angel, Avian and Aviah .

Per Rebecca’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Koon family.

