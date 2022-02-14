Advertisement

Obituary: Lee, Shirley M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Shirley M. Lee Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Shirley M. Lee, 79 of Marietta passed away at 8:13am, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was born on November 16, 1942, in Marietta a daughter of Forrest and Evelyn Rutherford Haught.  She was employed at Kardex for 33 years and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Jeff (Flora) Lee of Reno, OH and Michael (Sarah Wells) Lee of Marietta; 4 grandchildren:  Kathryne (Joey) Bogue, Megan (Mike) Crouser, Chelsie Smith, Nathan (Shayla) Flinn; 4 great grandchildren:  Channelle, Jada, Theodore and Reid and sister Connie Arnold of Marietta.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 16) at 11:00 am with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends before the service from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

