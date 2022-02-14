Obituary: Lynch Jr., Ira James

CRESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ira James Lynch, Jr., of Creston, WV, surrounded by his loving family, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of Ira James Lynch, Sr. and the late Margaret Grim Lynch. Born in Parkersburg, WV, he was a 1978 graduate of Wirt County High School and WVU-P with an associate degree.

Jim worked at AB Chance where he was a dryer operator. And for 16 years, he sold pre-needs at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV. Most recently, he was the pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Grantsville, WV.

He is survived by his wife Carol Wilson Lynch; his children Leslie (Ben) Niday, Lucas Lynch and Levi Lynch; his grandson Jeremiah White and his siblings Tammy (Denver) McFarland and Tim Lynch.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, with Dr. Barry Miller officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 15 at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm and from 9:00 am until time of the service. Burial will follow at McCray Cemetery in Creston, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Lynch family.

