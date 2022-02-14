Advertisement

Obituary: Maxwell, Tamela Jane

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tamela Jane Maxwell, 64, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 11, 1958 in Parkersburg, a daughter of William McGregor (Norma) and Janis Horner Reed. She was a graduate of Belpre High School and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and painting. Tamela also enjoyed collecting turtle memorabilia.

Tamela is survived by her husband, Jeff Maxwell; a son, Shawn Bonar (Alisha) of Belpre, OH; a daughter, Angela Moore (Wesley Moore) of Athens, OH; four sisters, Debbie Deaton (Joe) of Parkersburg, Jennifer Deeter of OK, Kristen Todd of Parkersburg and Tracey Edwards of Elizabeth, WV; three brothers, Jason Lewis of Parkersburg, Chris McGregor (Angel) of FL and Steven Crites of Maryland; six grandchildren, Gage Michael Bonneville, Tamela Congrove, Elise Cellier, Katelynn Barker, Hunter Dearth (Alexis) and Morgan Dearth; great-grandchildren, Dominic Congrove and Grayson Dearth who is due in April.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Daniel Paul Bonar and Michelle Dawn Bonar; and a sister, Lorie McGregor.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Maxwell family.

