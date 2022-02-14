Obituary: McPherson Jr., Samuel “Sam” Alexander

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Samuel “Sam” Alexander McPherson Jr., 91, of Parkersburg passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on February 10, 2022. He was born April 1, 1930 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Samuel A. Sr. and Glenna L. Wilson McPherson.

Sam was an avid tennis player and he retired from C&P Telephone as a repairman.

He is survived by one son, Sam McPherson, III (Peggy); one daughter, Stephanie McPherson Chambers (Joey); four grandchildren, Ashley McPherson and Courtland, Cameron, and Conner Chambers;

In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his wife Eileen McPherson.

At the family’s request there will be no public visitation or service.

For those wishing to share a message of comfort or a memory with Sam’s family, please visit vaughankimes.com

Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the McPherson family.

