Obituary: McVay, Penny L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Penny L. McVay, 75, of Parkersburg formerly Elizabeth, West Virginia passed away on February 7, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born April 16, 1946 in Akron, OH. She was the daughter of (the late) Jack and Trudy Batchik.

Penny is survived by her three children, Richard Hanus (Tracy), Dawn Nichols, and Donald McVay (Amber); grandchildren Richard Hanus, Noah Nichols, Holly Nichols, Jacob McVay (Jess), Kristin Knight, Airie McVay, Jimmy Mills (Shauna), Jessica Mills, Jennifer Mills, Tyler Stubbs, Desiree Stubbs, Michelle Stubbs, and Stephanie Stubbs; great grandchildren Corgan, Sophia, Emma, Roslyn, Alex, and Max; her best friends Tanya Coplin, Sharon Jones, and Jeanie VonWyl; her two sweet cats Daisy and Dolly, and many other close relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Penny was a force of nature. She spoke her mind and you truly had no idea what she was about to say. She loved music, specifically Elvis. Penny was also the proud president of the When You Wish Upon a Star Ronnie McDowell Fan Club where she would often travel around to his shows. She loved to tell stories of all her adventures, one of her favorites being her graduation girls’ trip by train to San Francisco.

For 4 years she served as the Mayor of Elizabeth, WV and served 21 years as the town clerk. Above all she loved her family with her whole heart. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her children and grandchildren. They truly were the light of her life.

In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Donald L. McVay, and daughter Kitty Stubbs Mills.

Penny will always be remembered as the wonderful mother, grandmother, mayor, and friend that she was to all. She had the most infectious laugh and the memories she created will live as a sweet reminder of all those wonderful moments she shared with others. She had a life filled with love that will be a legacy that carries on through the hearts of all her loved ones.

A celebration of life will be planned in Spring 2022. Penny had a deep love for animals.

It would be her greatest wish that if you would like to honor her memory, a donation can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

