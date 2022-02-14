Obituary: Morey, Shirley Ann

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley Ann Morey, 86, of Williamstown, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was born October 6, 1935 in Marietta to Herbert and Annie Smithberger.

She was a graduate of Marietta High School.

Shirley married Walter Morey on August 9. 1957.

She retired as the head cook at Williamstown High School. Shirley was a member of First Baptist Church Williamstown. She was a life member of the Marietta VFW Post 5108 and the Williamstown American Legion Post 159.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her husband Walter Morey Sr.; sons Walter Leroy (Patricia) Morey Jr. and David Dean Morey; grandchildren Kaitlin Morey, Sarah (John) Sugar and Clair Morey.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service will be Thursday, February 17th at 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 5108, 319 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

