Obituary: Ray, Agnes June Davis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Agnes went home to be with the Lord and to her beloved husband, Granville, on Monday, February 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 14, 1937 in Bristol, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Harvey and Blanch Moore Davis.

She was a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and loved by many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Granville Ray, in May of 2004; sisters, Louis Maggie and Janey McCoy; brother, James “Bub” Davis; and son-in-law, Buzz Johnson.

She is survived by her seven children, Dale (Regina) Ray, Rebecca (Greg) Nichols, Harvey (Diane) Ray, Sandra (Dannie) Cunningham, Rena (Jeff) Craft, Rocky (Shari) Ray and Deborah Preston; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several “adopted” grandchildren.

She was a strong, caring woman who loved life and lived her life full of joy and happiness.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Elder Dannie Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Her family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the Ray family.

