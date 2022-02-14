Obituary: Wilson, Greg “Dipstyx”

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Greg “Dipstyx” Wilson, 59, of Newport, OH died Saturday February 12, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Robert F. and Alberdia (Withee) Wilson.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked for the Marietta Kroger. He was a United States Army veteran having been stationed in Korea. He enjoyed hunting, collecting Fenton glass, and riding his Harley. His whole life revolved around music; and enjoyed going to concerts and festivals.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years Susan (Kelley) Wilson; four siblings Teresa Wilson, Laurie McIntire, Amy Finelli (Chris), and Joshua Wilson (Staci); and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Thursday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor James Withee officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 15 . Burial will be at Wilson-Deem Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 PM. Greg requests that everyone wear their tie dye clothing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

