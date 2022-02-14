Parkersburg High School going remote due to power outage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A recent power-outage is forcing Parkersburg High School to go remote for at least the next couple days.

According to an email from the superintendent, the cause of the issue has been found. A nick was located in a power line that was installed during the 2006 renovation. Water has gotten into the line and the line will need to be replaced.

As of Sunday afternoon, the field house was the only place on campus with power.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.