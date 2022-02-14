Advertisement

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people in the city.

The incidents were reported at multiple locations on Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals, and are all in stable condition.

Police say two victims were critically injured, and some were treated and released.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random.”

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
Group picture
Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning
Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support
Joe Burrow the basketball player
Joe Burrow, high school basketball star
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Russian diplomat urges Putin to talk with West on Ukraine
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced.
Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Some Rams fans used the Super Bowl victory as an excuse to be destructive overnight in Los...
RAW: Rams fans vandalize bus
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say