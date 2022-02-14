Advertisement

Sandy’s Florist sees uptick in business on Valentine’s Day

WTAP News @ 5- Sandy's Florist
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Valentine’s Day is always the busiest time of the year for local florists.

Belpre flower shop, “Sandy’s Florist,” says that it is extremely busy this holiday and sold out of their red roses for today.

Flower shop owner, Joseph Flaherty, says that a lot of this is coming from customers looking to support local businesses today.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in and say that they’re coming to the local florist rather than going to the large box stores and places like that to order their flowers. We’ve had a lot of people claiming that they’re coming to help support the local businesses,” says Flaherty.

Flaherty says that customers are looking to be creative with the red roses running out so quickly.

Including purchasing baskets of sweets, stuffed animals, and the shop’s “tie dye roses.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

