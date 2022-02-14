State Board Approves Funding for Southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - State Representative, Jay Edwards, announced today three Southeast Ohio agencies will receive a combined $500,000 in state housing assistance funding.

The Ohio Department of Development’s Housing Assistance Grant Program chose who the funds went to through a competitive application process to non-profit organizations to support important services, including essential home repairs that enable people to remain in their homes and minimize the risk of homelessness.

The State Controlling Board approved the funding.

“These local organizations are doing good work and making a difference in the lives of people in Southeast Ohio,” said Edwards.

The list of organizations that will be receiving funding includes:

· Buckeye Hills Regional Council will receive $300,000 to provide 36 home repairs for homeowners aged 60 and over and low-income disabled residents in Athens,

Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry and Washington counties.

· Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency will receive $120,000 to provide 24 home repairs to low-income homeowners in Gallia and Meigs counties.

· Washington-Morgan Community Action will receive $80,000 to provide 12 home repairs to low-income homeowners in Morgan and Washington counties.

