Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a shooting and an assault that they believe are connected from Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Scott Elliott said two patients arrived separately, and in private cars, to WVU Medicine Camden Clark on Sunday. One reported being assaulted, and the other had been shot.

Both victims are in their 20s and from the Detroit area, but Elliott couldn’t release their names while family is still being notified of their injuries.

Elliott said the shooting victim had to have surgery, but that person is still alive.

Authorities said the shooting and assault happened in two different places on the southside of Parkersburg around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the victims know their assailants and they think the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

