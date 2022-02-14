Advertisement

Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault

Police Lights
Police Lights(KTTC)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a shooting and an assault that they believe are connected from Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Scott Elliott said two patients arrived separately, and in private cars, to WVU Medicine Camden Clark on Sunday. One reported being assaulted, and the other had been shot.

Both victims are in their 20s and from the Detroit area, but Elliott couldn’t release their names while family is still being notified of their injuries.

Elliott said the shooting victim had to have surgery, but that person is still alive.

Authorities said the shooting and assault happened in two different places on the southside of Parkersburg around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the victims know their assailants and they think the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Group picture
Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning
Joe Burrow the basketball player
Joe Burrow, high school basketball star
Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law last year covering killers diagnosed with...
Latest inmate removed from death row via mental illness law
Marietta-based band, Oyo
Local band, Oyo, releases first album
WTAP News @ 11 - Oyo PKG
WTAP News @ 11 - Oyo PKG
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy selling West Virginia gas utility