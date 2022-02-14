Advertisement

Three car crash leads to one person taken to hospital

At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton Turnpike leading to one person involved being taken to Camden Clark Medical Center.(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton Turnpike leading to one person involved being taken to Camden Clark Medical Center.

According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard, one person was trapped in their vehicle from the crash, however they were safely freed and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

A caller stated that one driver had lost consciousness but was now alert. One vehicle involved in the crash was a logging truck.

Authorities said both lanes of the roadway were shut down for a bit but have both reopened now.

Keep checking for more information as we will provide further updates as we get more details.

