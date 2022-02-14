Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob debut

Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022...
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S.

The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far -- the others being four in luge and two in skeleton -- at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history.

Humphries has four medals now as well, the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
Group picture
Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning
Joe Burrow the basketball player
Joe Burrow, high school basketball star
Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie

Latest News

According to an email from the superintendent, the cause of the issue has been found.
Parkersburg High School going remote due to power outage
Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011....
Ivan Reitman, producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Sunday afternoon, runners and walkers from across the MOV took to the streets for the annual...
Annual “Valentine Classic 5K” runs on love