Warner: 1,062 new business registrations in January

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,062 new businesses statewide in January.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,062 new businesses statewide in January, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 20 new businesses, a 2.88% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tyler, Clay, Pleasants and Lincoln counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of seven new business entities registered in Tyler County in January 2022. In Clay County, five businesses registered. Pleasants County saw five new business registrations and Lincoln County registered seven new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of January were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Harrison. Kanawha County successfully registered 105 businesses in January 2022, Berkeley County reported 97 business registrations, Monongalia County had 79 businesses registered, Jefferson County saw 66 new businesses register, and Harrison County totaled 51 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,412 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

Summers County led all 55 counties with a 29.86% growth rate for the year.

