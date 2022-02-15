Advertisement

90th annual Belpre Homecoming set for August 4-6

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming committee is already preparing for the 90th Belpre Homecoming celebration.

Belpre Homecoming is set for August 4-6.

The homecoming committee is excited to present something new to the Belpre community.

Committee members say that they are excited to get started because COVID has changed so many plans in the past.

“So, everybody’s got some new ideas. And it’s nice to have some extra people to help with these events. But the new ideas and just the extra people. Plus, got to tell you about it’s the 90th year for the Belpre Homecoming this year. And we had a fireworks display last year, expect a bigger and better fireworks display. We’ve heard a lot of people say ‘your fireworks display was outstanding.’ Well you ain’t seen nothing yet,” says homecoming coordinator, Terri Klingerberg.

The music lineup will include country, Christian contemporary, and rock n roll acts.

There will also be features from the Columbus Zoo, bike, car and tractor shows. As well as new rides.

