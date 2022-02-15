Advertisement

Aiyana Hancock signs with Wilmington College

By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Aiyana Hancock has officially signed with Wilmington College to play softball for the Quakers.

She has been playing softball since she was little and has always dreamed of being able to continue to play her favorite sport in college, and she has now achieved that goal.

While playing for the Quakers, Aiyana plans to study sports management at Wilmington.

