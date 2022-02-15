Advertisement

Application period for energy assistance program extended

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to March 18.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

An applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the state median income.

DHHR workers must meet with applicants in cases where a heating emergency exists.

