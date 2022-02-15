Curtis Hayes signs with West Liberty University

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Curtis Hayes has officially signed with West Liberty University to continue his football career with the Hilltoppers.

He has been playing football since he was eight years old, and it was then that he knew he wanted to continue to play football for as long as he could.

Curtis is currently considering his options for his major while at school, but he is excited to take the next step in his journey.

