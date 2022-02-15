Advertisement

Effort by W. Va. Dems to protect Equal Rights Amendment fails

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia House Democrats have failed to stop the progression of a Republican majority-backed resolution to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The state Senate already approved the resolution, declaring that the Equal Rights Amendment the constitutional ban on sex discrimination expired in 1979.

House Minority Whip Del. Shawn Fluharty motioned to reject the Senate message and block the resolution from being sent to the House Rules Committee, calling it ``disgusting’' and ``a stain’' on the state of West Virginia.

Fluharty’s motion was blocked by Republicans 75-18. The resolution will be discussed by the Rules Committee before the full House has the chance to debate it.

