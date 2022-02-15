Advertisement

GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio school children

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A pair of GOP House lawmakers have provided testimony for a measure that would make any Ohio schoolchild eligible for the state voucher program.

Ohio’s voucher program is currently targeted toward children enrolled in underperforming schools.

The bill sponsored by Reps. Marilyn John, a Shelby Republican, and Riordan McClain, a Sandusky Republican, would allow any child to use vouchers to cover part of the cost of private school tuition or other education opportunities, such as tutoring.

The bill discussed Tuesday would provide $5,500 per K-8 student and $7,500 per 9-12 student. Democrats say the proposal amounts to defunding already challenged public schools.

