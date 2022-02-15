Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roy Tranter has entered a plea agreement after pleading guilty to two charges that resulted in the death of his five-year-old son.

Tranter pled guilty to one count of child neglect resulting in death and to one count of driving a car under the influence of a controlled substance that resulted in death.

Tranter was arrested back on May 11, 2021 when the crash originally happened resulting in the death of his five-year-old son.

His sentencing date is scheduled for April 15, 2022 at 11 A.M.

