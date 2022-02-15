Advertisement

Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son

Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.(wtap)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roy Tranter has entered a plea agreement after pleading guilty to two charges that resulted in the death of his five-year-old son.

Tranter pled guilty to one count of child neglect resulting in death and to one count of driving a car under the influence of a controlled substance that resulted in death.

Tranter was arrested back on May 11, 2021 when the crash originally happened resulting in the death of his five-year-old son.

His sentencing date is scheduled for April 15, 2022 at 11 A.M.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton...
Three car crash leads to one person taken to hospital
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire
Tamela Jane Maxwell Obit
Obituary: Maxwell, Tamela Jane

Latest News

The Republican-dominated West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would ban...
West Virginia House passes bill banning abortion at 15 weeks
A pair of GOP House lawmakers have provided testimony for a measure that would make any Ohio...
GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio school children
Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019
Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Application period for energy assistance program extended