Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder

Osborne sentenced
Osborne sentenced(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man in Washington County is sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder. The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney says Stephen Osborne entered an Alford plea.

That means he denies guilt, but the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Police say he attacked Devon Ours with a baseball bat in February 2021.

Sierah Caldwell is also involved in this case. She pleaded guilty to complicity to attempted felonious assault. She could get one to three years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31st at 8:30 a.m.

The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney says the victim’s mother gave a statement on his behalf. Ours’ mother said he is still on a long road to recovery.

