Man sentenced for 2019 killing of brother

Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019
Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of his brother will spend up to seven years behind bars.

Billy Ray Johnson was sentenced Monday to a maximum of seven years in prison for stabbing Kenneth Wayne Arnott to death in 2019.

The two brothers had been in an argument leading up to the stabbing.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office said Johnson was credited for 834 days of time served.

