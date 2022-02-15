Advertisement

Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019

Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019
Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Billy Ray Johnson has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his brother in 2019.

His brother, Kenneth Wayne Arnott died after being stabbed in the abdomen after a fight with Johnson in November, 2019 at a residence on Staunton Turnpike.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s office, the sentencing is for a maximum of seven years.

Johnson has been credited with 834 days of prison time so far.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton...
Three car crash leads to one person taken to hospital
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire
Tamela Jane Maxwell Obit
Obituary: Maxwell, Tamela Jane

Latest News

The Republican-dominated West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would ban...
West Virginia House passes bill banning abortion at 15 weeks
A pair of GOP House lawmakers have provided testimony for a measure that would make any Ohio...
GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio school children
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Application period for energy assistance program extended