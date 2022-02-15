Man sentenced to seven years in prison after murdering brother in 2019

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Billy Ray Johnson has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his brother in 2019.

His brother, Kenneth Wayne Arnott died after being stabbed in the abdomen after a fight with Johnson in November, 2019 at a residence on Staunton Turnpike.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s office, the sentencing is for a maximum of seven years.

Johnson has been credited with 834 days of prison time so far.

