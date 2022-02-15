UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 2/14/2022 9:33 P.M.

An assistant fire chief says the the home is a total loss, but is not sure how the fire started.

ORGINAL STORY:

A mobile home in Mineral Wells catches on fire on Valentine’s Day. Dispatchers say the fire started at 7:40 p.m. It happened on the 200 block of Mineral Park Lane.

Dispatchers say everyone in the house was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with Lubeck and East Wood.

WTAP is working to find out how badly the trailer was damaged, and how the fire started.

