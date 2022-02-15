Advertisement

UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

Mineral Wells fire
Mineral Wells fire(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith and Kirk Greenfield
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 2/14/2022 9:33 P.M.

An assistant fire chief says the the home is a total loss, but is not sure how the fire started.

ORGINAL STORY:

A mobile home in Mineral Wells catches on fire on Valentine’s Day. Dispatchers say the fire started at 7:40 p.m. It happened on the 200 block of Mineral Park Lane.

Dispatchers say everyone in the house was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with Lubeck and East Wood.

WTAP is working to find out how badly the trailer was damaged, and how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault
One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton...
Three car crash leads to one person taken to hospital
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Group picture
Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning

Latest News

Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
Evergreen Therapeutic makes its way to Wood County
Evergreen Therapeutic Treatment Centers opens in Vienna
Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society
Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society of Parkersburg
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information