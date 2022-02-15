Obituary: Bonnell, Howard Duane

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Howard Duane Bonnell, 79, of Vienna, WV, left his earthly home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2022

He was born April 1, 1942, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Forest Creed and Mary Blanche Nutter Bonnell.

Howard was a 1960 graduate of Doddridge County High School. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965 and was stationed at the Korean DMZ. Howard was employed at the John’s Manville plant in Vienna, WV, for 34 years. His interests included hunting, fishing, raising rabbit beagles, riding ATV’s and taking drives in the country. Howard was a member of Summitt Valley United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, WV and enjoyed attending services, Bible studies and fellowshipping with his brothers and sisters in Christ.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Zelma Bonnell; one son, Byron Bonnell; brothers and sisters, Helen Jo Moore, Jerry Heidtman, David Bonnell, Linda Marks, Jon Lyn Bonnell and Mary Beth Cox.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie Bonnell and James Bonnell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Helen Oates officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

