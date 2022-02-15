Obituary: Davis, Lowell Wayne

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lowell Wayne Davis, 70, of Davisville, WV, died Feb. 15, 2022 at Stonerise Belmont of Belmont, WV.

He was born August 21, 1951 the son of the late Ralph Owen and Mary Frances Lieving Davis. He had worked for Robinson Motors, Harrisville, a truck driver for Rutherford Trucking for 47 years and later for Shelly and Sand of Marietta, OH. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Lowell was a member of Labors Local #1085, Parkersburg. He enjoyed all works of life, going to jobsites with Bill Cox, farming and Sprint Car Racing.

Lowell is survived by special friend Bill Cox of Parkersburg; brother, John Owen Davis; sister, Mary Pamela Reed; and several nieces and nephews including Johnny Copeland.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Strait Creek Church, Brohard, WV with Rev. Dwight Brohard officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hartley Cemetery at Brohard.

Friends may call at Raiguel Funeral Home, Thursday from 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Smithville Fire Dept., PO Box 28, Smithville, WV 26178.

