Obituary: Goodwin, Dolories

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dolories Goodwin, 60 of Marietta passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Dolories is survived by her children:  Robert (Dusty) Goodwin and Ruby (Shawn) Reese; her 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; 3 sisters and one brother and several nieces and nephews.

Dolories is preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Family will greet friends on Friday (Feb. 18) from 9 until 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

