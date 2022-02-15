Advertisement

Obituary: Hudson, Hubert Wayne

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hubert Wayne Hudson, 59, of Davisville, WV has “gone fishing” on February 13, 2022.

He was born September 28, 1962, a son of the late Hubert Lee and Eunice Agnes Adkins Hudson.

Wayne worked for 39 years at the same recycling facility to provide for his family. He enjoyed fishing with his wife on the weekends. She loved to out-fish him. He had several hunting trips and we hope he is enjoying some of these things in his next life. Wayne was an organ donor and we pray he can live in someone else someday.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Angela Lee Hudson; Stair; and his baby daughter, Amy Lee Hudson; his precious granddaughters, Ansley Grace Hudson and Hannah Jay Hudson; and many friends, hunting buddies and fishing partners.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by Danny, Mamaw and Hubert.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

