Obituary: Kuhn, John Carl

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - John Carl Kuhn, 69, of Marietta ‚Ohio, died Feb 12, 2022. John was born June 10, 1952 in Jacksonville Florida to William (Bill) Henry Kuhn and Ruth Christine Carter Kuhn. John retired from RJF.

He was survived by son John and wife Shannon Kuhn. Daughter Stephanie and husband Mike Jarvis. Brother Bill Kuhn Stepsister’s Shelia and Patty and stepbrother Chester and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents and sister Mary Bland.

At Johns request he be cremated with no services at this time due to Covid-19.

Service’s to be announced.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

