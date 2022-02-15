Obituary: Lewis Sr., Juddson Dean

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On February 15, 2022, Juddson Dean Lewis Sr. aka “Spank” of Williamstown, WV, passed away from complications of a stroke. He was born November of 38 in New Martinsville, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen J. and Dorothy Knighton Lewis as well as his siblings Clarence, Frederick, Virginia and Earl Lewis and his granddaughter Shea Best.

Juddson was formerly employed at Fenton Art Glass Company, Vadakin Inc., and CABOT Corporation.

Spank was known for his ability to do just about anything with his hands. He was the family mechanic, builder, innovator and handyman. Over the years he used his talents at the First Church of the Nazarene to help with many projects especially in the children’s department.

The man we knew wasn’t the same man dementia took. However, he retained his joy at seeing Sally and the kids and Lucy, the dog he didn’t know he wanted. He loved going to family dinner a couple of times a week and playing bingo. We could always depend on a hello and goodbye with a smile, kiss and a wink, even as he struggled with dementia.

He was proud of his children and especially pleased that all 6 of his grandchildren are college graduates.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Sally and his children: Juddson “Dean” Lewis (Judy), Becky Best (Garry), Debbie Edgar (Doug), Jeff Lewis (Paula). Grandchildren: Bethany and Brooke Ashley Lewis, Nicole Taylor (Matt), Brady Edgar (Lauren), Case Edgar (Stacy) and Nick Lewis. Great-Granchildren: Dawson and Hayes Taylor, Shea Edgar and Sam Edgar. His sister Pam Kiggans.

We’d like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Waterview Point and MMH 2 North who took care of us all during his last days.

Visitation will occur on Thursday, February 17, from 4pm-8pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home (Marietta).

The service, officiated by Dr. Ryan May, will be held Friday, February 18, 10am at the Marietta First Church of the Nazarene (100 Mill Creek Rd).

Family and friends can call one hour prior to the service. Please join us as we celebrate Spank and his journey from this life to his eternal life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Juddson’s honor to the O’Neill Senior Center, 333 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

