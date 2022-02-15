Obituary: Rader, Dedra “Dee” Mae

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Dedra “Dee” Mae Rader, 61, of Belpre died February 11, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dedra was born on February 26, 1960 in Wellston, Ohio and was the daughter of the late William Amos and Eiline Newsom Cochran.

Dedra worked 19 years as a medic for S.E.O.E.M.S.. She then founded God’s Net youth center ministry in Meigs County Ohio. She was a pastor with the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church and was the current Pastor for Belpre Heights and Little Hocking United Methodist Church. She was a recent graduate of the Spring Heights Course of Study. She enjoyed fishing, painting and hiking.

Dedra is survived by her daughter Rebecca Rader (Tyler Foreman) of Laurelville, OH; Patricia Spires (Joe) whom she claimed as a daughter; granddaughters Taelar, Lyla, Isabel, Lily, Lexie and Lanissa and grandson Xavier; R. Keith Rader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Patrick Cochran and sister Evelyn Newsom Wyatt.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev. Paul Risler officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

There will also be a memorial service 2 pm Saturday February 19, 2022, at the Mulberry Community Center in Pomeroy Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Amedisys Hospice of Marietta or to the Belpre Heights or Little Hocking United Methodist Church.

