Obituary: Sheppard, Donald Wayne

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Wayne Sheppard of Vienna departed this life on February 9, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary Sheppard, two sons, Mark (Mary Catherine) of Charlotte, NC and Jay Michael (Nicola) of Nottingham, UK, as well as his grandchildren, Maddisson of Cary, NC and Micaell Jay of Nottingham, UK. He is also remembered by his nieces, nephews, including Pam and Greg Lauderman, and many beloved furry friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilma and Joe Sheppard and his infant daughter Kim.

Special thanks to Jeff and Rhonda Harper for their years of support and assistance. The family would also like to acknowledge the following for their continued generosity and comfort during Don’s final days: Linda and Dave Cyrus, Debbie Mears, Candy Atkinson, Steve and Diana Reed, Missy, Chris, and Aspen Covert, and many other neighbors.

Finally, sincere thanks to Amedisys who made it possible for Don to stay in his home, surrounded by love, and ensured he passed with dignity. Thank you for making a difficult time in life just a little bit easier.

