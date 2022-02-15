Obituary: Wells. Wyatt Lloyd

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Wyatt Lloyd Wells, 80, of Belpre, died February 12, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Wyatt was born February 12, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Dale and Virginia Reeder Wells.

Wyatt had worked construction for the International Union of Laborers and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Wyatt was a NASCAR fan. He enjoyed working on the farm and was a shadetree mechanic enjoying working in the garage on cars, trucks and tractors. Wyatt was a handyman and had built two houses.

Wyatt is survived by his loving wife Barbara Ann Wells; sons Tom Wells (Karen) of Lubbock, TX, Brian McPherson (Kiz Metz) of Mineral Wells, WV, and Shannon Bibbee (Amanda) of Olive Branch, MS; 5 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 4 great grandsons and 4 great granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Pam McPherson and 2 brothers Richard and Paul Wells.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday February 19, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Jody Vaughan officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday 11 am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, 525 E Mound St., Columbus, OH 43215, in memory of Wyatt Wells.

