Pete’s Pizza collecting donations for family who lost home in fire

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Mineral Wells community is showing some love to a family who lost their home to a fire yesterday evening.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, there’s one thing that is certain. The community is rallying to support this family.

“It’s really heartbreaking and really devastating to lose everything within minutes,” said Chelsalyn Miller said.

Miller, manager at Pete’s Pizza in Mineral Wells, can sympathize with the family. She and her family also lost everything when their home caught on fire 20 years ago. Now, Miller and the entire Pete’s Pizza team are collecting donations to give to the family.

“I think it’s great that we are coming together to help this family out. I hope everybody donates something. Nothing is too small, nothing is too big,” Miller said.

“You literally don’t know everything you have lost until you lose it, so I think it’s great what we are doing to help this family.”

Felicity Gorrell, another manager at Pete’s, said they are collecting a wide variety of items for the family of six.

“Anybody that can bring items…absolutely everything. Hygiene products, backpacks, clothes, blankets-literally anything.”

Gorell said anyone who donates can get 10 percent off their food purchases and all donations will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift certificate. The drawing will take place at 9:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Gorell said they have already received donations from the community-a community of people that Miller said has always been there for each other when life gets hard.

“Everybody comes together and helps everybody out. It doesn’t matter what it is. Everybody’s always here to help.”

People can drop off donations to Pete’s Pizza located at 852 Southern Highway in Mineral Wells or at their 7th street location in Parkersburg.

