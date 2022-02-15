Student Athlete of the Week: Stella Dunn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Stella Dunn, a junior at Wood County Christian high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She has been a basketball and volleyball player for the Wildcats for the last three years.

Stella has a 3.3 GPA and knows that she wants to study nursing after college, and has looked at West Virginia University at Parkersburg as well as Fairmont State.

Currently, she plans on her senior year season being her final year playing sports and wants to focus on academics in college.

