Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Stella Dunn

SAW: Stella Dunn
SAW: Stella Dunn(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Stella Dunn, a junior at Wood County Christian high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She has been a basketball and volleyball player for the Wildcats for the last three years.

Stella has a 3.3 GPA and knows that she wants to study nursing after college, and has looked at West Virginia University at Parkersburg as well as Fairmont State.

Currently, she plans on her senior year season being her final year playing sports and wants to focus on academics in college.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
At around 9:08 this morning a three car accident occurred at the 1100 block of Staunton...
Three car crash leads to one person taken to hospital
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire
Tamela Jane Maxwell Obit
Obituary: Maxwell, Tamela Jane

Latest News

St. Marys at Fort Frye
WTAP News @ 11 - St. Marys at Fort Frye
Bridgeport at Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 11 - Bridgeport at Parkersburg South
River Valley at Warren
WTAP News @ 11 - River Valley at Warren
Aiyana Hancock signs with Wilmington
Aiyana Hancock signs with Wilmington College