West Virginia House passes bill banning abortion at 15 weeks

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The Republican-dominated West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks.

The legislation is almost identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court’s decision in the Mississippi abortion case could lead to the overturning of its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, an outcome many conservative lawmakers in West Virginia indicated they’re more than in favor of.

The bill passed by West Virginia’s House 81-18 would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality.

It provides no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

