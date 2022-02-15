Wood County Schools bus damaged after hitting barrier

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County Schools school bus was damaged in a one-vehicle fender bender Tuesday afternoon.

Students were on board, but officials said no one was hurt.

The wreck happened at the Go Mart on Staunton Avenue, as the bus driver attempted to cut through the gas station parking lot.

A firefighter on scene said the driver was trying to reach Liberty Street, which was closed, to drop some students off.

As the driver was going through, the bus hit a barrier next to one of the gas pumps, causing some damage.

A spokesperson for Wood County Schools said the driver followed protocol and immediately stopped driving to report the incident.

The spokesman said the driver will have to be drug tested because of licensing requirements, but the wreck appears to be just a slight miscalculation.

The students, who were on their way home from Jefferson Elementary, were either picked up by their parents or released to another school bus with a different driver.

