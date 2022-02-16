Academic Achiever of the Week: Claire Erdelyi

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Claire Erdelyi is a senior at Marietta High School with a 4.0 GPA.

Erdelyi spoke about what drivers her to succeed in the classroom.

“The thought of doing what I am doing now, helping me succeed later in life. That is what pushes me,” said Erdelyi,

Erdelyi says she hopes to get into the medical or engineering field when she grows up but she is still deciding on her future for next fall.

“I’m thinking of going to a four-year college. If things change then I’ll be able to major in something else at that college. Then maybe if that field requires I can go to graduate school or post-graduate school,” said Erdelyi.

Erdelyi is involved with extracurriculars at school. She is a member of the crew team, a member of the National Honors Society, and new member of the Phi Theta Kappa Chapter at Washington State Community College.

Erdelyi shared her favorite moment of senior so far.

“Probably our secret Santa at NHS. Okay what did you get for secret Santa? I got sour patch kids cause they are my favorite candy and then a light strip you know those cools you can put on your ceilings,” said Erdelyi.

Erdelyi is still deciding on what college to further her education at but her top choice is Ohio State University.

