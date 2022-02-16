Advertisement

Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges

James Layne mugshot(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Detectives traveled to the Franklin County Jail in Columbus, Ohio to extradite James Layne back to Parkersburg to answer to an order out of Wood County Circuit Court on a motion to revoke his bond. He is a 37-year-old man from Belpre.

Layne is charged with numerous offenses including counterfeiting, forgery and uttering, fraudulent schemes, grand larceny and identity theft. These allegedly happened in Parkersburg and Vienna. Layne allegedly manufactured checks made out to him utilizing other people’s names and bank account information.

After being transported back to Parkersburg, Layne was interviewed by detectives, processed and placed in the Wood County Holding Center.

Detective M. Brown who is in charge of this investigation can be contacted at 304-424-1070.

