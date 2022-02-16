Advertisement

Black lawmaker sues anti-abortion group over racist threat

West Virginia’s only Black female lawmaker has filed a lawsuit alleging harassment and...
West Virginia's only Black female lawmaker has filed a lawsuit alleging harassment and intimidation.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s only Black female lawmaker has filed a lawsuit alleging harassment and intimidation.

Delegate Danielle Walker took the legal action Tuesday, citing a racist Facebook post and a racist email she said she received over her support of legislation to remove all restrictions on abortion.

The lawsuit names the anti-abortion group West Virginians for Life and Richard Demoske, who resigned as president of the group’s local chapter after he admitted posting the image of a Ku Klux Klansman on the group’s Facebook page.

The post targeted Walker by name. The suit seeks unspecified damages and asks for a restraining order to prohibit the defendants from further contact with Walker.

