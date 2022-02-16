Dr. Michael J. Rice talks history of Sumner School with West Virginia University at Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -As a part of its Black History Month events, West Virginia University at Parkersburg had a local historian break down the importance of the historic Sumner School Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Micheal J. Rice gave a virtual presentation about Sumner School. Rice is the associate director of admissions and recruitment for Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He also wrote “The Sumner 7: A History of Sumner High School Parkersburg, WV.”

Rice, who is a Parkersburg native said he had several family members who attended Sumner School. He gave a brief history about African American education in West Virginia before the Civil War, how the school was formed by the Sumner 7, and why it’s important to pass on the story of the school to future generations.

“If we don’t remember we will forget,” Rice said.

“This part of American history reminds us of the papal struggles blacks had to overcome to gain full rights as citizens. We all must ensure that racial injustices of the past are not allowed to take root in the present and grow wildly in the future. This part of history should be celebrated as a rich part of West Virginia heritage and should be seen as a victory for all West Virginian’s-black or white.”

Rice said the Sumner School opened in 1862 and was the first African American school in West Virginia. It was first called the Parkersburg Colored School and later was changed to Sumner High School. WVU Parkersburg has more pictures and information about the Sumner School and Dr. Rice in its library.

