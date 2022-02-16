Gov. Justice’s proposal for 5% pay raise for State employees approved by W. Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Senate has approved Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 5% pay raise for state employees.

The bill passed on a 33-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

The $71.4 million cost of the raises for state police, teacher, student support personnel and school service personnel are included in Justice’s proposal fiscal 2023 budget.

The increases would be effective July 1. Justice offered the pay raises in December, citing the state’s budget surplus.

According to the National Education Association, West Virginia ranks 36th in average starting teacher salaries and 48th in overall average teacher salaries

