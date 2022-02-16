Advertisement

Gov. Justice’s proposal for 5% pay raise for State employees approved by W. Va. Senate

The West Virginia Senate has approved Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 5% pay raise for state...
The West Virginia Senate has approved Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 5% pay raise for state employees.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Senate has approved Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 5% pay raise for state employees.

The bill passed on a 33-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

The $71.4 million cost of the raises for state police, teacher, student support personnel and school service personnel are included in Justice’s proposal fiscal 2023 budget.

The increases would be effective July 1. Justice offered the pay raises in December, citing the state’s budget surplus.

According to the National Education Association, West Virginia ranks 36th in average starting teacher salaries and 48th in overall average teacher salaries

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son
Man charged with first degree robbery
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

Latest News

AG Morrisey, local officials reach agreement over opioid settlement funds
A man has been sentenced to 60 years for setting two house fires that killed a person and...
Man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 house fires
Junior Achievement will coordinate and lead semester-long financial literacy programs for high...
Junior Achievement and Peoples Bank to Deliver Financial Literacy Program to Ohio Public High School Students in Response to Senate Bill 1
WTAP News @ 10 - Claire Erdelyi AA PKG
WTAP News @ 10 - Claire Erdelyi AA PKG