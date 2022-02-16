Jefferson Elementary celebrates Clifford, gives back to animals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Jefferson Elementary Center got a chance to celebrate one of the most memorable dogs in kids’ books.

And give back to some animals in the area in the process.

Jefferson Elementary students are celebrating Clifford the Big Red Dog’s birthday.

Although it is in September, organizers moved the celebration to February 16.

Kids got a story reading about Clifford, adopted a “reading pet” that they take home to read with, and donated items to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Officials with the event say that they are happy to see how the celebration for Clifford’s birthday turned out.

“It feels really great. Especially missing the Clifford celebration for a year, we kind of always go big with this. So, it was exciting to do it again. And we thought kind of building up to it to get the kids excited. This would be a great way to do that, and they just blew me away. I mean I cannot believe all the items they brought in. It was a lot. It was really impressive and outstanding that they did that

Although Clifford was not able to come for the kids today, the students got a chance to see “Coco,” a friend of Clifford’s.

The donations were a class competition for a chance at a party to see the new Clifford movie.

