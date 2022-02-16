Advertisement

Jefferson Elementary celebrates Clifford, gives back to animals

WTAP News @ 5- Clifford
By Mitchell Blahut and Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Jefferson Elementary Center got a chance to celebrate one of the most memorable dogs in kids’ books.

And give back to some animals in the area in the process.

Jefferson Elementary students are celebrating Clifford the Big Red Dog’s birthday.

Although it is in September, organizers moved the celebration to February 16.

Kids got a story reading about Clifford, adopted a “reading pet” that they take home to read with, and donated items to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Officials with the event say that they are happy to see how the celebration for Clifford’s birthday turned out.

“It feels really great. Especially missing the Clifford celebration for a year, we kind of always go big with this. So, it was exciting to do it again. And we thought kind of building up to it to get the kids excited. This would be a great way to do that, and they just blew me away. I mean I cannot believe all the items they brought in. It was a lot. It was really impressive and outstanding that they did that

Although Clifford was not able to come for the kids today, the students got a chance to see “Coco,” a friend of Clifford’s.

The donations were a class competition for a chance at a party to see the new Clifford movie.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
Osborne sentenced
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Man enters plea agreement after a car crash led to the death of his son
Mineral Wells fire
UPDATE: Mobile home in Mineral Wells is a total loss after fire

Latest News

James Layne mugshot
Belpre man accused of identify theft and other charges
Joe Burrow Fund sees hundreds of thousand raised in playoffs
Joe Burrow Fund sees hundreds of thousand raised in playoffs
Belpre looking for suspects in Civitan Park vandalism
Belpre looking for suspects in Civitan Park vandalism
Sumner School in Parkersburg
Dr. Michael J. Rice talks history of Sumner School with West Virginia University at Parkersburg